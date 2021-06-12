extraDNA (XDNA) Price Up 74.8% Over Last 7 Days

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 89.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 74.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $852,647.00 and $211,753.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,679.61 or 0.99977589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00032738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00371106 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.00461098 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.80 or 0.00834466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00064083 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003539 BTC.

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

