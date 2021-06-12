EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) versus Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Financial Review

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $34.44 million 7.93 -$45.39 million ($3.47) -2.74 Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 78.80 -$6.78 million N/A N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -129.85% -119.41% -41.00% Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Olink Holding AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 85.53%. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.51%. Given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery. It is also developing EYP-1901, a twice-yearly bioerodible formulation of tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion; and YUTIQ50 for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The company has strategic collaborations with Alimera Sciences, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, OncoSil Medical UK Limited, Ocumension Therapeutics, and Equinox Science, LLC. It also has a commercial alliance with ImprimisRx PA, Inc. for the joint promotion of DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

