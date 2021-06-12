Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Decreased by TRB Advisors LP

TRB Advisors LP lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.8% of TRB Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 51,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 120.8% in the first quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 49,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,031,403 shares of company stock valued at $632,050,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $331.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $939.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

