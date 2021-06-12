Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $438.80 million, a P/E ratio of -254.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

