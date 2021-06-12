FantasyGold (FGC) Achieves Market Cap of $49,556.95

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $49,556.95 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00058256 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00160807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00198305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.01 or 0.01161921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,496.81 or 0.99863981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.