Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $3,643,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

FAST stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

