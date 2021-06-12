FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 7,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 13,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, Scotiabank raised FIBRA Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

