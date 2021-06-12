Financial Analysis: Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) vs. Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) and Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Terminix Global alerts:

0.2% of Sodexo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Terminix Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sodexo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Terminix Global and Sodexo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terminix Global $1.96 billion 3.33 $551.00 million $0.95 53.40 Sodexo $22.58 billion 0.64 -$350.91 million N/A N/A

Terminix Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sodexo.

Profitability

This table compares Terminix Global and Sodexo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terminix Global 28.48% 6.32% 3.09% Sodexo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Terminix Global and Sodexo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terminix Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sodexo 4 6 7 0 2.18

Terminix Global presently has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.40%. Given Terminix Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Terminix Global is more favorable than Sodexo.

Risk & Volatility

Terminix Global has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sodexo has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Terminix Global beats Sodexo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services. The company serves under the Terminix, Assured Environments, Copesan, Gregory, McCloud, Nomor AB, and Pelias brands. It markets its services to homeowners and businesses through digital marketing, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, door-to-door summer sales programs, telemarketing, and various social media channels and through national, regional and local sales teams. The company was formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. in October 2020. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Sodexo

Sodexo S.A. develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities. The company also provides food services; benefits and rewards services, such as employee benefits, incentive and recognition programs, employee mobility, expense management, and public benefits; and personal and home services, including childcare, concierge, and in-home care services. In addition, it offers facility management services, including cleaning, front of house, security, ground maintenance, mailroom, document management, waste management, laundry, transportation, general repairs, technical maintenance, asset management, energy management, and project management services. The company was formerly known as Sodexho Alliance and changed its name to Sodexo S.A. in 2008. Sodexo S.A. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.