Financial Comparison: Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 25.86% 7.73% 0.91% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Territorial Bancorp and NASB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Territorial Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.42%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and NASB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $76.56 million 3.24 $18.60 million $2.01 12.94 NASB Financial N/A N/A $103.50 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Territorial Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage; home equity; consumer; multi-family mortgage; commercial business; and construction, commercial, and other nonresidential real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the state of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans. The company operates 11 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. NASB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.