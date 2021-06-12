Financial Contrast: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) versus CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Acadia Realty Trust and CubeSmart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 CubeSmart 2 1 4 0 2.29

Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.73%. CubeSmart has a consensus price target of $37.56, indicating a potential downside of 19.04%. Given CubeSmart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 1.80% 0.22% 0.11% CubeSmart 24.07% 9.39% 3.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and CubeSmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 7.61 -$8.76 million $1.02 22.08 CubeSmart $679.18 million 13.76 $165.62 million $1.72 26.97

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Acadia Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Acadia Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

