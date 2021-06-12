Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 367,300 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 2.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $202,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,773. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $49.92.

