Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $458.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801,618 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $458,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.76. 1,093,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,778. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

