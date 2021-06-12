Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 142,563 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,519,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,563 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $88,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVHD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of LVHD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.34. 21,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.