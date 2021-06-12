Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.35.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $247.28. 9,934,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,813,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.36. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

