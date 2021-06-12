Financial Life Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Life Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.66. 7,187,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,350,601. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

