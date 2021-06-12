Financial Life Advisors Invests $212,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $103.98. 1,920,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,014. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 113.04% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

