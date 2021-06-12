Financial Survey: Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) versus WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp 27.65% 30.63% 2.28%

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.23 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp $2.14 billion 1.11 $538.00 million $9.52 4.76

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WCF Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus target price of $52.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flagstar Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing. The Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, and warehouse lending. The Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. The Mortgage Servicing segment offers serviced and subserviced mortgage and other consumer loans; and services loans for its loans held-for-investment and loans held-for-sale portfolios, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided banking services through 158 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 103 retail locations and 3 call centers in 28 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

