Financial Survey: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) & Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

6.7% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -103.64% -81.17% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -80.64% -13.04% -5.60%

Volatility & Risk

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 4 2 0 2.33

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 414.47%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 93.02%. Given NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($0.76) -4.09 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $24.00 million 29.30 -$58.57 million ($0.52) -9.37

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals beats NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.