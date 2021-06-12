FinNexus (FNX) Price Reaches $0.0705 on Major Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. FinNexus has a market cap of $2.43 million and $655,488.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 67.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00061171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.44 or 0.00802429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.41 or 0.08356419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00086891 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

