First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (FCRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

FCRD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 156,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,998. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 134.15% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

