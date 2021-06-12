First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 122.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after buying an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

ISRG opened at $864.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $829.52. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 89.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

