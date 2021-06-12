First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 259.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,041 shares of company stock worth $3,256,149 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.84. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

