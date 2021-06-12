First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $87,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

