First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $91,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK opened at $101.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

