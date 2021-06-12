First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 37,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $98.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

