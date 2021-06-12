First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $248.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $260.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.67.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

