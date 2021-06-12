First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $112.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.86. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

