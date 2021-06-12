First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in May

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the May 13th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,558. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

