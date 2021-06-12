First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in May

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the May 13th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,558. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
First Pacific Company Profile
