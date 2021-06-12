First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 307.3% from the May 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:FDT opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $65.82.

