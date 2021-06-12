First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) Trading 0.8% Higher

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.87 and last traded at $100.86. 20,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 50,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.