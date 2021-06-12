First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Down 78.1% in May

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the May 13th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

NASDAQ FYT opened at $53.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $53.83.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.