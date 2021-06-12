FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 82.92 ($1.08). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 81.10 ($1.06), with a volume of 4,575,142 shares traded.

FGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.