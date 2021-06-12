Flow Price Hits $12.24 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Flow has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $519.49 million and $34.02 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $12.24 or 0.00034212 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Flow alerts:

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

