FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Up 270.6% in May

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 270.6% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.0 days.

FLIDF stock remained flat at $$42.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

