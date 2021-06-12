Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDYPY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $98.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

