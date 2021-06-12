Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 348.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,311,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in FOX by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,759,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,766,000 after purchasing an additional 625,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

