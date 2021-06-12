Fractal Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Fractal has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $107,469.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

