Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.55 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $595.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

