Frazier Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Frazier Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the quarter. Frazier Management LLC’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 109,727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 8,047.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 41,603 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 199,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director John P. Brancaccio acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at $134,247. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $114,304. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 298,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CRDF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

