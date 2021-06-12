French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 19.70 ($0.26). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 19.58 ($0.26), with a volume of 49,685 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

