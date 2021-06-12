FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $13.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 5.03.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

