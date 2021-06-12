Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,889 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.97% of Fulton Financial worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.91 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

