Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ HTOO opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 10,149.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 210,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 749,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 104,548 shares during the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

