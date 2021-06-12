Future (LON:FUTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,808.75 ($36.70).

Get Future alerts:

FUTR stock opened at GBX 2,952 ($38.57) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,498.58. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,138 ($14.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,000 ($39.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The company has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 45.56.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of Future stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total transaction of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.