FY2021 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($7.45) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.66). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PDS. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

PDS opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.13.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The business’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.