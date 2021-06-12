FY2021 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Boosted by Wedbush

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Thor Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $10.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.30. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.55. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,210 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Thor Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

