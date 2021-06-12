FY2022 Earnings Forecast for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Issued By Barrington Research

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $78.51 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.25, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

