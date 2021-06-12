FY2022 EPS Estimates for WELL Health Technologies Corp. Raised by Desjardins (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.13.
Separately, Beacon Securities raised WELL Health Technologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.
