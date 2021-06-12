FY2024 Earnings Forecast for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Issued By Wedbush

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GameStop in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

GME opened at $233.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.04 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.84.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $7,985,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 217.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,088 shares during the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

