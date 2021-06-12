GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on G1A. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.04 ($40.05).

ETR G1A opened at €34.42 ($40.49) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 49.53. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €25.99 ($30.58) and a twelve month high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

